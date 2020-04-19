|
Jean M. Buerkle
Manchester - Jean M. Buerkle 88, of Manchester died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her daughter's home in Brick. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived there, Jersey City, and Middletown before moving to Leisure Knoll, Manchester in 1994. She was employed for 35 years with the DuPont Corporation, Parlin NJ Plant before retiring in 1982 as a Supervisor. She was an active parishioner of St John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst and belonged to the parish Altar-Rosary Society. She belonged to both the Organ and Garden Clubs at Leisure Knoll. She also enjoyed touring, boating and traveling the country in her R V. She loved her weekly visits to the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Arthur J. Buerkle, a son and daughter in law, John and Karen Buerkle of Little Egg Harbor, a daughter, Mary Buerkle and her wife, Laurie of Brick, a brother, John Matthews of Florida, 4 grandchildren and their spouses, Lindsey & Henry, Devin & Chuck, Ian & Jenn, and Maddy, and 4 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Liam, Declan, and Ava. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a private viewing and funeral service on Thursday from 2-4 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. She will be privately interred in the Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St John's Church Scholarship Fund, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08733. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020