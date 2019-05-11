Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
2000 Florence Avenue
Hazlet, NJ
View Map
Resources
Keyport - Jean M. Riley, 95, of Keyport, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Gloucester City, NJ, and raised in Bradley Beach, NJ, where she met her sweetheart and future husband, Rev. Norman R. Riley. They were married in 1944, and soon settled in Hazlet, NJ, to begin a successful life of ministry.

Jean lived a full and rewarding life, raising six children with her husband, working tirelessly to grow and nurture a large congregation at St. John's United Methodist Church in Hazlet, as well as contributing to the surrounding community in a variety of ways. During their decades of ministry, Jean and Norman were instrumental in founding the Bethany Manor in response to an unserved need for senior housing. This ministry continues on today in their legacy. Jean was a prolific reader, participated avidly in her devotions, and crocheted gifts for family and friends. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her extensive family, whom she loved deeply.

She is predeceased by her husband, Rev. Norman R. Riley, and their daughter, Norma Clark. She is survived by her loving children Bobbie and David Schwendeman of Bethlehem, PA, David and Sherry Riley of Keyport, Pat and Jim Unterburger of Aberdeen, Jon and Wendy Riley of Aberdeen, Robin and Bill Roberts of Aberdeen, and Steve Clark of Trenton. She is also survived by her adoring 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11th, 3:00-7:00 PM, and Sunday, May 12th, 12:00-2:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home: 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Monday, May 13th, at 11:30 AM at St. John's United Methodist Church, 2000 Florence Avenue, Hazlet, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 2000 Florence Avenue, Hazlet, NJ 07730. Solutions Pregnancy Center in Shrewsbury, 837 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702, America's Keswick, 601 Country Road 530, Whiting, NJ 08759, or Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association, 54 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756.

For messages of condolence please visit Jean's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 11, 2019
