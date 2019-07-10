|
Jean M. Tedone
Tinton Falls - Jean M. Tedone, 94, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9th
Jean retired after 20 years of service from State Farm Insurance as an Administrator. A devout Catholic, Jean was a parishioner of St. Michael's RC Church, Long Branch.
Jean was part of a large family and enjoyed family vacations. For many years, Jean was the caregiver for her mother.
Jean was predeceased by her husband, Francis in 2012 and her daughter Mary Jo Peeples in 2003. Surviving is her son Michael Tedone and his wife Dana, her son-in-law Dr. Charles Peeples, her grandchildren Lucas, Matthew & his wife Melissa, Gina Beth & her husband Walter and her great grandchildren Nathan and Thomas.
Visitation Wednesday, July 10th 5:00-8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, July 11th 10:30 am at St. Michael's RC Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Entombment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to Girl Rising at www.girlrising.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Jean's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019