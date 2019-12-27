|
Jean Marie Brady
Union Beach - Jean Marie Brady, 77, passed away peacefully on Tues, Dec 24, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital. She was born Jean Marie Stout on Jun 22, 1942 in Red Bank, NJ. Jean Marie resided her entire life in Union Beach. Jean Marie retired in 1997 from the Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital. She was a lifetime member of the Harris Gardens Ladies Auxiliary, the U.B. Board of Health, and the Holy Family Altar and Rosary Society. She was the first Baptized child at Holy Family R.C. Church and was honored at Holy Family R.C. Church's 75th Anniversary Ceremony.
Jean Marie was predeceased by her parents, Marie (Rehbein) and Eugene Stout, and her beloved husband, John S. Brady. Jean Marie is survived by her devoted cousins, MaryJane & Alan Warren, Kathleen and Dale Shirmer, her dear friends, Sal and Anita Crispino, George Wuerster and Janice Dronen, and her caregiver of 6 years, Marie Namicheishvila. She is also survived by her beloved dog, "Rusty." Jean Marie will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Sun, Dec 29 from 2PM to 6PM and Mon, Dec 30 form 8:15AM to 9AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet, NJ 07730. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Mon, Dec 30 at 9:30AM at Holy Family R.C. Church, 727 Highway 36, Union Beach, NJ. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, 350 Broadway, Keyport, NJ. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019