Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
605 Fourth Avenue
Bradley Beach, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
605 Fourth Avenue
Bradley Beach, NJ
View Map
Jean Marie Mulliken Obituary
Jean Marie Mulliken

West Long Branch - Jean Marie Mulliken, 94, of West Long Branch, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born in Neptune City and lived in Neptune most of her life. She also lived in Jensen Beach, Florida for twenty-five years before moving to West Long Branch in 2006.

She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Bradley Beach and St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Stuart, Florida.

Along with her husband, the late Richard Purcell Mulliken, she owned Purcell Cleaners in Neptune before retiring to Florida.

Jean was an accomplished seamstress, an avid walker and a voracious reader.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Margaret Hewitson.

Surviving are her five children, Patricia Savoth of Eatontown, Ann Kelly of Ocean, Maureen Gorman of Manchester, Harry Mulliken of Eatontown and Susan Furlong of West Long Branch. Jean was the eldest of eleven children and has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, September 7th from 10 am with a service to follow at 11 am at St. James Episcopal Church, 605 Fourth Avenue, Bradley Beach.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 3, 2019
