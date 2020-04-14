|
|
Jean P. Thurlow
Whiting - Jean P. Thurlow (nee Walker), 93, of Whiting, Manchester, NJ, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Crestwood Manor.
Born in Newark, NJ, she lived in Spring Lake, NJ and Leisure Knoll, Manchester, NJ before moving to Whiting 4 years ago.
Jean started her career as an operator for Bell Telephone and ended her career at Danskin Agency in Wall Twp.
She was an active member of Pinelands Reformed Church, Toms River.
Jean was predeceased by her husband, Warner H. Thurlow, in 2018, her brother Ronald Walker, her sister Arline Nettleman, and her son in law Timothy Meaney
She is survived by her children Ernest H. Thurlow and his wife Joanne of Spring Lake, NJ and Marjorie Meaney of Mantoloking, NJ, three grandchildren Scott Thurlow, Breanne Meaney, Caitlin Lormel and her husband Ryan, two great grandchildren Ryan Timothy and Josephine Joan Lormel, a niece Phyllis Ellis of TN and a nephew James Nettleman and his wife Mary of Haddon Twp., NJ.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Contributions in Jean's name may be made to Pinelands Reformed Church, 898 Rte. 37 West, Toms River, NJ 08755
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020