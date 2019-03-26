Services
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Church
Belmar, NJ
Jean Pawlikowski Obituary
Jean Pawlikowski

- - Jean Pawlikowski passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday, March 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar, NJ. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at St. Rose Church in Belmar, followed by a procession to St. Mary Cemetery in East Brunswick.

Born in Jersey City, Jean and her loving husband Victor Dombrowski lived in Elizabeth while raising their children and managing the Buckeye Tavern until Victor's passing in 1965. Jean later married the late Walter Pawlikowski and shared her time between Linden and Belmar before settling in Belmar full time in 2011.

Jean worked as a real estate agent for many years while also managing her cherished Belmar apartment building, which she oversaw until her passing. She belonged to several community and church organizations, including over forty years with the Linden Lions Club. She loved being with family, traveling the world (with several stops in Atlantic City), and spending time down the shore.

Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Stephanie Rylka, Jean is survived by her beloved children Robert Dombrowski and Jean Marie Shwed, Jean's husband Wayne, her granddaughter Allyson Shwed and her fiancé Gerardo, her granddaughter Laura Fant and her husband James, her great-grandson Leo, and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation (melanoma.org). For more information or to send condolences, visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019
