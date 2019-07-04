|
Jean R. Gartz
Point Pleasant - Jean R. Gartz, 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Born in Point Pleasant to the late John and Edna Swanson, she lived there all of her life and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School.
Jean was an active member of The Eye Openers of Point Pleasant/Brick for many years.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, John and Linda Gartz of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are two step-grandchildren, Erin DiMeglio and Heather Daley; three step great-grandchildren, Zoey, Dakota, and George; her aunt, Jean; and cousins, Dena, Joan, and Eugene. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Carol.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m., Saturday, July 6 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 11 a.m. a service will be held. Interment will follow at White Lawn Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Point Pleasant Elks, Lodge 1698, www.pointpleasantelks.org
For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019