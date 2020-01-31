|
Jean Rowlands O'Neill Hunter
Shelton, CT - Jean Rowlands O'Neill Hunter of Shelton, CT passed away in her sleep on January 25th, 3 days after her 92nd birthday. After a short illness at St. Vincent's Medical Center she transitioned to Hospice care with her daughters by her side.
Jean was born on January 22, 1928 to Helen and Clif Rowlands. Jean was twice widowed before meeting Frank Barchi of New Jersey who was her loving companion for 20 years until he passed away in 2012.
Jean is survived by daughters Susan O'Neill Willis (George), Deborah O'Neill (James Saluk) and Pamela O'Neill; step granddaughter Shannon Magee (Daniel), step great-grandchildren, Sean and Bryce Magee; and nephew Michael Merrill (Avis). Also, by Barchi stepchildren Patti Villone (Vincent); Barbara Barchi, and Frank Barchi, Jr (Serena). Nephew Jeff O'Neill (Gail), and William O'Neill (MaryAnn) and nieces Kathleen Reidda (Wally); and Barbara Freeman (David). Jean is pre-deceased by sister Carol Rowlands Merrill and recently deceased stepson Michael Barchi. She is also survived by her good friend Shirley Stone and Shirley's pre-deceased husband, Fred.
Services are private. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, payable to Christ Church Memorial Garden, 415 Washington St, Toms River, NJ 08753 or Warner's Lake Improvement Association, payable to WLIA, c/o Susan Rockmore, 17 Strevell Lane, East Berne, NY 12059.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020