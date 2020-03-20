|
Jean S. Tilton
Toms River - Jean S. Tilton, age 92 of Toms River, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Berkeley Twp., raised in South Toms River, Jean resided most of her life in Toms River.
She had worked as an assistant cashier for the First National Bank of Toms River, for 33 years before her retirement in 1991. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Toms River and enjoyed bowling.
Jean was pre-deceased by her husband Allen in 1991. Jean is survived by her daughter Kathleen Egloff and her husband Peter of Toms River; granddaughters Christina Frazee and husband Todd and Julie Barcalow and husband Greg; great-granddaughter Bailey Rehm and husband Tyler and great-great-granddaughter Harper Rehm.
Funeral Services will be private under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Toms River. Family and friends may visit Andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to her family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020