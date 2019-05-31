|
Jean Shirley (Child) VanderVort
Houston, TX - Jean Shirley (Child) VanderVort, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 23, 2018, with her beloved son and family by her side. Born on May 28, 1922 in Asbury Park, NJ, Jean was a lifelong resident having resided in Avon-by-the-Sea, Shrewsbury and Tinton Falls until her recent relocation to Houston, TX in her final years to be with her son and family.
Jean was a graduate of Asbury Park High School and attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA. An honored veteran of World War II, Jean served in the Women's Army Corps from 1945 to 1949 as an auditing and military personnel officer where she was decorated with the Army Commendation Medal, American Campaign Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. Upon her discharge from military service, she married Eugene VanderVort and they raised their children, Carol & Kent, in Shrewsbury. Jean was an Executive Secretary at the Satellite Communications Agency at Fort Monmouth, NJ until her retirement.
Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kent Russlin & Becky (Wills) VanderVort; grandson Garrett Eugene & granddaughter-in-law Veronica (Terlecki) VanderVort, and great-grandson Broderick Eugene VanderVort, all of Houston, TX; granddaughter-in-law Nancy (Kaminski) Ferrer of Spring City, PA and numerous nieces and nephews of the Child family as their matriarch and much loved "Aunt Jean". Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene David VanderVort; daughter Carol VanderVort Kaczor and grandson Sean David Ferrer. She is also preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Edna Child; brothers Richard, Thomas and Joseph (Pat) Child and sister, Margaret (Peg) Miner.
A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Embury United Methodist Church, Little Silver, NJ. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to her church of over 70 years, Embury United Methodist Church, 49 Church Street, Little Silver, NJ 07739.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019