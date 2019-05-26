Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home
573 Mill Creek Rd
Manahawkin, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
W. Bay Ave.
Barnegat, NJ
Manahawkin - Jean Stawicki (nee Wroblewski), age 96 of Manahawkin and Whiting N.J. passed away on May 19, 2019.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, she lived in Parlin, NJ prior to Manahawkin and most recently, Whiting NJ. Prior to her retirement, Jean worked as a Clerk for Horn & Hardart Vending Co., New York, NY.

She is predeceased by her husband, John Stawicki, her daughter Margaret Tierno, her brothers; Edward, Joseph and Benjamin Wroblewski, and her sister Ann Zlotkowski.

Jean is survived by her son, John Stawicki, daughters; Joan Nulton and Diane Salvo, as well as her six grandchildren, her seven great grandchildren, and her great-great grandson.

Visiting hours will be held from 2pm to 6pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Rd, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 9:30am, at St. Mary's Church, W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
