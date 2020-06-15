Jean Tipaldi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Tipaldi

Lakewood - Jean (nee Cina) Tipaldi, 99 of Lakewood passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020 at Leisure Park Assisted Living. She was born in upstate New York. After her birth, Jean her parents Carmello and Carmella Cina along with her siblings Sam, Joe, Mary and Mildred all moved to lower Manhattan. Jean married her husband Frank Tipladi and they lived on Bay 37th Street Brooklyn, NY. During her adult life she was a seamstress. Jean moved to Leisure Park in 2013 where she lived the rest of her life. She loved to play cards, teach line dancing at the senior center in her Brooklyn neighborhood. Jean also would read a new book almost once a week while sipping on her favorite cocktail. She was a one of a kind woman and was a blessing in everyone's life. May she rest in peace.

Jean is survived by her two loving sons and their wives, Richard and Joyce Tipaldi and Frank and Sandi Tipaldi. She was the cherished grandmother to Richard, Robert, Lauren, Paige and Elizabeth and great grandmother to five great grandchildren. Jean is survived by her niece Kathy, who was the daughter she never had.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A funeral service will be held 10 am on Thursday June 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Senior Center C/O Leisure Park Assisted Living 1400 Route 70 Lakewood, NJ 08701. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved