Jean Tipaldi
Lakewood - Jean (nee Cina) Tipaldi, 99 of Lakewood passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020 at Leisure Park Assisted Living. She was born in upstate New York. After her birth, Jean her parents Carmello and Carmella Cina along with her siblings Sam, Joe, Mary and Mildred all moved to lower Manhattan. Jean married her husband Frank Tipladi and they lived on Bay 37th Street Brooklyn, NY. During her adult life she was a seamstress. Jean moved to Leisure Park in 2013 where she lived the rest of her life. She loved to play cards, teach line dancing at the senior center in her Brooklyn neighborhood. Jean also would read a new book almost once a week while sipping on her favorite cocktail. She was a one of a kind woman and was a blessing in everyone's life. May she rest in peace.
Jean is survived by her two loving sons and their wives, Richard and Joyce Tipaldi and Frank and Sandi Tipaldi. She was the cherished grandmother to Richard, Robert, Lauren, Paige and Elizabeth and great grandmother to five great grandchildren. Jean is survived by her niece Kathy, who was the daughter she never had.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A funeral service will be held 10 am on Thursday June 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Senior Center C/O Leisure Park Assisted Living 1400 Route 70 Lakewood, NJ 08701. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.