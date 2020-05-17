Jean Vesey



Brick - Jean Vesey, 93 of Brick passed away peacefully on Friday at her daughter's residence in Lewes, Delaware. Jean was born in Linden, NJ and lived in Iselin before moving to Brick in 1993.



Jean worked for many years in the legal department for Merck in Rahway before her retirement in 1988.



Jean enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She was known for her beautiful cross stitch artwork and her love for playing Rummikub and winning BINGO.



She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, her brother, Curtis Sonderland and her sister, Gladys Menke.



Jean is survived by her daughters, Diane Vesey of Edison, NJ and Kathleen Jimenez (Fernando) of Lewes, DE, her grandchildren Nancy Jimenez (Mario) and Daniel Jimenez, and a great granddaughter Saura.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Delaware Hospice or St. Jude's would be greatly appreciated.



Due to the current health crisis the funeral will be private. A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy 88, Brick, NJ.









