|
|
Jean Wheat Schramm
Manahawkin - Jean Wheat Schramm, age 94, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, passed away on May 29, 2019. Born on January 22, 1925 in Newark, New Jersey, Jean is predeceased by her husband, Raymond Robert Schramm. She is survived by her children Ellen Bojarski (John) of Richmond, Virginia, Virginia Messler (William) of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Robert Schramm (Dawn) of Jackson, Wyoming, and Carolyn Kazmer (Kenneth) of Manahawkin, New Jersey. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Laura Lucas, Kevin Bojarski, Brian Bojarski, Christian Messler, James Messler, Katherine Messler, Brendan Messler, Sarah Lynch, Thomas Lynch, and Megan Lynch along with four great grandchildren and her sister, Barbara Bridson of Dover, Delaware.
Jean grew up in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, and graduated from Susquehanna University. After marrying her husband, Ray, they continued to live in Cedar Grove. She was a founding member of the Community Church in Cedar Grove. Jean returned to school at Montclair State University to obtain a teaching degree and became a high school teacher in both Cedar Grove, New Jersey, and Glen Ridge, New Jersey. In 1985, she moved with her husband to Beach Haven, New Jersey, and they subsequently moved to Manahawkin, New Jersey, where she volunteered at the SOCH Old & New Shop and the Ocean Community Church Food Bank
Interment will be at 10:00am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Mount Hebron Cemetery, 851 Valley Road, Montclair, New Jersey 07042. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Ocean Community Church, 1492 Route 72 West, Manahawkin, New Jersey 08050.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to FulFill/The Food Bank of Monmouth & Ocean County, 3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019