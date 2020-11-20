Jeanette A. Choma



Middletown, NJ - Jeanette A. Choma of Middletown, NJ, peacefully passed away at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank on November 20, 2020. She was born at Fordham Hospital in The Bronx, NY, on February 19, 1932. She resided in her youth on Shrewsbury Avenue in Red Bank, NJ. She was a graduate of Red Bank High School Class of 1950. She married her husband John Choma Jr. of Swoyersille, PA on November 29, 1952, in Red Bank, NJ. She worked briefly for the phone company in Red Bank as a switchboard operator. After her marriage she resided in Fair Haven until 2015. She was a 58-year member of the Fair Haven Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.



Jeanette loved roller skating and was a roller skater at The Singing Wheels Roller Rink in Red Bank. She also enjoyed, and was proficient at, the art of sewing. She also loved to paint and draw.



She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Marie Acquaro of Little Silver, NJ; her sister Frances Acquaro-Leone of Brick, NJ; and her grandson John R. Choma Jr of Fair Haven, NJ. Jeanette is survived by her brother Andrew Acquaro of Oakhurst, NJ and her three children John R. Choma Sr of Fair Haven, NJ, Kathryn Choma-Maselli of Oceanport, NJ and Andrew B. Choma of Belford, NJ. She also leaves behind four grandsons Raymond M. Choma of Middletown, NJ, Bryan and Jason Choma of Middletown, NJ and Victor A. Maselli of Oceanport, NJ.



Visitation will be Sunday, November 22nd from 1 to 4 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ. In keeping with the current state mandates regarding COVID-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors before entering the funeral home and visitors are also asked to observe social distancing. Visitors are asked to greet the family and then exit the funeral home as soon as possible so that others may also visit. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 23rd at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Rd, Fair Haven, NJ. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown, NJ.









