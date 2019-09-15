|
Jeanette Clayton
Middletown - Jeanette Clayton, 43, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Born February 23, 1976 in Brooklyn, NY she moved to Middletown with her family in 1982. She was a graduate of Middletown High School North, Class of 1994. Jeanette worked for the NYSE (NYBOT) at the World Trade Center and was there on that tragic day. She went on to earn an LPN degree and started her new career in nursing at Kings Manor Nursing Home where she worked for ten years. She was then employed by HM Nursing and Rehab in Brick for another seven years. Jeanette was a dedicated and caring nurse who not only cared about her patients healing, she cared about their comfort as well.
Jeanette is predeceased by her father, George Clayton of Middletown; her paternal grandparents, George and Mildred Clayton of Brooklyn; maternal grandparents, William and Agnes Struk of Middletown; Uncle George and Aunt Audrey Ryan of Staten Island; and Aunt Joan Farndell of Deep River, CT.
She is survived by her devoted family: mother, Patricia Clayton; brother, George and sister-in-law, Jamie Clayton of Aberdeen; brother, Jon and sister-in-law, Kristen Clayton of Middletown; sister, Cathryn and brother-in-law, Thomas of Middletown; and her beloved nieces, Chloe O'Neill and Lena Clayton who adored their Aunt Nettie.
Jeanette was a gift to everyone who knew her. She brightened the world wherever she went. Anyone who knew her, for a day or for years, spoke of her positive attitude even in difficult situations with words like selfless and caring. She put everyone else first all the time. She was definitely the bravest person we could ever know. She was fun to be with and enjoyed her life to the fullest. When thinking of her life, she will always be remembered for all the joy she brought to others. Words can not describe the void Jeanette's passing has left in our family's lives. We will try to live her legacy the way she would want us to - have fun, care for each other, and be happy.
There will be a Memorial Visitation on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A Funeral Service will be offered Monday evening during the visitation. In lieu of flowers, Jeanette's family requests donations be made to a World Trade Center Victim relief fund. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019