Jeanette M. Allers
Fair Haven - Jeanette M. Allers, 79, of Fair Haven, passed away peacefully at home on May 12, 2019, with her husband by her side.
Jeanette was born in Passaic, NJ, to Douglas and Charlotte Miller. They moved to Belford, NJ and Jeanette graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1957. She worked for Eastern Associated Innkeepers, Lock Stock & Barrel in Fair Haven, What's Your Beef in Rumson, Charlie Browns and the Dam Site in Tinton Falls. She moved with Innkeepers, and her husband, to Las Vegas and managed the Jolly Trolley Restaurant, Sassy Sallies, Coin Castle and the Golden Goose all in Las Vegas.
Jeanette and her husband and best friend Garry lived in Fair Haven for over 55 years. She was a 25-year member of the Fair Haven Fire Department Auxiliary and the Fair Haven Garden Club. She loved to garden and took great pride in her gardens. She loved her home and animals, especially her dogs Honey and Sweetie Pie.
She is survived by her husband Garry; her sisters Elsie (Jim) Broda and Barb (Ron) Parker all of Indiana; brother Christopher (Laird) Bohn of Colorado; and several nephews, nephews and extended family who will miss her greatly.
Arrangements are private. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations to the Fair Haven Fire Dept Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019