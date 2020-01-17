Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Cedar Grove Road
Toms River, NJ
Jeanette R. (Britton) Ravallo


1947 - 2020
Jeanette R. (Britton) Ravallo Obituary
Jeanette R. (Britton) Ravallo

So. Toms River - Jeanette R. (Britton) Ravallo, 72, of So. Toms River, NJ, passed away on January 17, 2020. Jeanette was born on August 15, 1947 in Lacey Township, NJ, to the late Walter and Dorothy Britton. She was a devoted stay-at-home wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jeanette made a loving home for her husband and family and enjoyed the times they all spent together.

Jeanette is survived by her devoted husband Anthony Ravallo Sr. of 51 years, and her loving son Anthony Ravallo Jr. and his wife Lorraine. She is also survived by her three wonderful grandchildren: Anthony M. Ravallo and wife Miranda, Cody T. Ravallo, and Kyle M. Ravallo, as well as her great-granddaughter Julianna Rose Ravallo.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 10AM until the Funeral Service at noon, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cedar Grove Road in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
