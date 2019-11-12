Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Senter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette W. Senter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette W. Senter Obituary
Jeannette W. Senter

Wall Twp. - Jeannette W. Senter, 94, of Wall Township died on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall Township. Mrs. Senter was born in Jersey City.

Mrs. Senter was a graduate of Freehold High School, Class of 1942.

Her husband, Howard A. Senter, died in 1990.

Surviving are a son, Scott L. Senter, two daughters, Lynda and Larry Smith and Leslie J. Senter; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -