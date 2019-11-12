|
|
Jeannette W. Senter
Wall Twp. - Jeannette W. Senter, 94, of Wall Township died on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall Township. Mrs. Senter was born in Jersey City.
Mrs. Senter was a graduate of Freehold High School, Class of 1942.
Her husband, Howard A. Senter, died in 1990.
Surviving are a son, Scott L. Senter, two daughters, Lynda and Larry Smith and Leslie J. Senter; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019