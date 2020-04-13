|
Jeanne A. Mullaney
Middletown - Jeanne A. Mullaney passed away on April 12, 2020, at home in hospice with her family at her side. She was 74. The cause of death was cancer. Jeanne was born in Red Bank on 3/27/46 to James and Julia Butler. She lived in Middletown most of her life. She graduated from Middletown High School and received her Bachelor's degree from Monmouth College. Jeanne married her husband Jack (Judge John T. Mullaney Jr, J.S.C. Retired) in August 1968 at St Mary's Church in Middletown. She was a member of St Catharine's parish, Holmdel. Jeanne taught CCD classes there for many years. Jeanne taught in the Middletown school system both as a staff teacher and a substitute teacher for many decades. She finished her years of teaching at Nut Swamp School, where she developed many close friends. She also worked for many years in Jack's law office. Jeanne was elected to serve on the Monmouth County Republican Committee for many terms. She was also a fixture at the polls on election day.
Jeanne and Jack had a home built in the Timber Trails section of the Lake Naomi Club in Pennsylvania in 1986 and spent many years with family and friends there. Jeanne served on the Board of Governors and several committees over the years. Jeanne was elected Commodore of the Lake Naomi Sailing Association and sailed in the Women's Fleet. She loved the Timber Trails Golf Club and her ladies group. Jeanne skied with family and friends in the Pocono's as well as New England and the Laurentians in Canada.
She loved to entertain and was known for her dinner parties at both the Middletown and Pocono homes. She wouldn't consider a caterer and did all the cooking herself. Jeanne and Jack had a large circle of friends from teaching, politics, Jack's law office, the Bar Association, the Judiciary, and Lake Naomi.
Jeanne was predeceased by her parents and her sister Judith. She is survived by her husband Jack, son Jay and his wife Diane, and her son Patrick.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the care and expertise of Dr. David Sharon and nurse practitioner Annette Terzo, the infusion staff of Monmouth Medical Center, Dr. Mitchell Weiss and the staff at the MMC Radiation unit. Jeanne was under their care for 2 ½ years and led a productive life throughout her treatment.
All arrangements are through the John P Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown. Because of the current healthcare crisis, there will be no wake or funeral. All services will be private. At a later date there will be a gathering to celebrate Jeanne's life, one in New Jersey and one in Pennsylvania.
Please, no flowers or deliveries. If you wish to honor Jeanne's memory, please consider a donation to the Monmouth Medical Foundation in her name.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020