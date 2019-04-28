Jeanne C. Frattin



Long Branch - Jeanne C. Frattin, 94, of Long Branch passed away Wednesday April 24th surrounded by her family. Jeanne was born in Newark NJ but eventually came to Long Branch where she raised 7 children with her husband Walter.



Jeanne spent her time raising her children, which to her, family was most important. She was a devout Catholic and she and her husband were long time parishioners of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Long Branch. She was an avid baseball fan but truly enjoyed her New Jersey summers on the beach down the street from the family home. Later in life she and her husband started to travel the world skiing everywhere they could. Their trips took them to Utah, Colorado and their favorite place Italy. Jeanne and her husband would spend weeks at a time skiing in Italy and seeing their Italian cousins. She loved going there so much that for their 50th wedding anniversary they invited the entire family to Italy to go skiing.



Jeanne is predeceased by her sisters Louise Coppola, Mary Patrick, and Regina Ackerman, her brothers Tony Coppola and Frank Coppola, and her grandchildren Johnny Frattin and Christopher Frattin.



Jeanne is survived by her husband Walter Frattin of Long Branch, her brothers Joseph and Carmine Coppola. She is survived by her children Glenn Frattin of Long Branch, Joanne and her husband Donald DeRosa of Oceanport, Andrew and his wife Robin Frattin of Florida, Gina and her husband James Register of Piscataway, Robert Frattin of Utah, Thomas and his wife Veronica Frattin of Florida, and Marissa Schussler of West Long Branch. She is also survived by grandchildren Anthony, Jennifer, Keith, Daniel, Aaron, James, Claire, Brian, Taylor, Nadia, Zoie, Scarlett, Alannah, Andrew, Natalie, Sophia, Juliana and great grandchildren. Emily, Abigail, Allison, Lily, Lincoln and Kaia.



A Funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday April 30th at 10:45 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church, 101 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch. Following Jeanne will be privately cremated at the request of her family.



In lieu of traditional remembrances a donation can be made in Jeanne's name to Christ the King, 380 Division Street Long Branch NJ 07740. To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please Jeanne's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.