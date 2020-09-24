1/
Jeanne E. Bartelt
1929 - 2020
Jeanne E. Bartelt

Chesterton - Jeanne E. Bartelt, 91 of Chesterton, IN and formerly of Whiting, NJ, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born August 11, 1929 in Clifton, NJ to John and Rebecca (Van Vliet) Reenstra. Jeanne had worked as a Bookkeeper/Promotions Director for Preakness Shopping Center Merchants Association in Wayne, NJ for over 35 years. She was an active member of the Preakness Reformed Church in Wayne, NJ and Ocean Community Church in Manahawkin, NJ.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Howard E. Bartelt. She was a loving mother to their children, Ken (Charlene) Bartelt, Nancy (Charles) Sworin, and Janice Bartelt; grandchildren, Laura (Christopher) Wasemann, Karen (Benjamin) Parsley, and Brian (Steph) Sworin; great grandchildren, Leightynn, Benson, Tyler, Emilia, and Jude and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso, IN, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Dunes Hospice, LLC, Valparaiso, IN. Moeller Funeral Home Valparaiso, IN entrusted with arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
