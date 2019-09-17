Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph's R.C. Church
Toms River, NJ
Jeanne Ford Walsh


1926 - 2019
Jeanne Ford Walsh Obituary
Jeanne Ford Walsh

Lakewood - Jeanne Ford Walsh, passed on Sept. 11th, 2019 at Leisure Park, Lakewood, NJ. Born June 22, 1926 in Scranton, PA daughter of Carl and Mary Kathleen Ford. She studied art and design in New York and Paris. Graduated Barnard College, NY, NY. After being raised in the furniture business, she sold Ford Furniture in Scranton, and moved with her daughters to Washington, D.C., and then spent decades as a Director for Reliable Stores Corporation, with a total of 50 years in the industry. During her time in Washington, D.C., she taught design at Catholic University. She lived a life of old school and manners, always knowing the right thing to do.

Jeanne was predeceased by her brother Gerald Ford, daughter and son-in-law Kate and Andy Phillips and granddaughter Katie Zdenek. Survived by daughter and son-in-law Alyce and Richard Heckler of Toms River, NJ, 5 grandchildren and spouses along with 9 great-grandchildren from NJ, GA and FL. A Memorial mass will be said in her honor Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Saint Joseph's R.C. Church, Toms River, NJ. The burial will be private at the Ford Family plot in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, PA. Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Toms River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019
