Jeanne G. Younkers
Beachwood - Jeanne G. Younkers, 90, of Beachwood, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Castle, DE, she lived in Beachwood most of her life. Jeanne was an avid Bridge player, loved to knit and crochet and enjoyed the beach. She loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald L. Younkers Sr. and her son Drew. Surviving are her children, Donna J. Tupper, Dhyana Lynn Mackenzie (Ward Huffine), Donald L. Younkers (Debby), Terry W. Younkers (Debra Buschner), and Lisa Dawn Peterson (Carl); her sister Marlene Weaver; 12 grandchildren and 13 cherished great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the Service at 1:00 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 9, 2019