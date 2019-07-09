Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Younkers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne G. Younkers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne G. Younkers Obituary
Jeanne G. Younkers

Beachwood - Jeanne G. Younkers, 90, of Beachwood, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Castle, DE, she lived in Beachwood most of her life. Jeanne was an avid Bridge player, loved to knit and crochet and enjoyed the beach. She loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald L. Younkers Sr. and her son Drew. Surviving are her children, Donna J. Tupper, Dhyana Lynn Mackenzie (Ward Huffine), Donald L. Younkers (Debby), Terry W. Younkers (Debra Buschner), and Lisa Dawn Peterson (Carl); her sister Marlene Weaver; 12 grandchildren and 13 cherished great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the Service at 1:00 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now