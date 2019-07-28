Services
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Glendola Cemetery
Wall Township, NJ
1921 - 2019
Tinton Falls - Jeanne Louise (née Coyte) Johnston, of Tinton Falls, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Seabrook Village at the age of 98.

Born on June 28, 1921 to the late Edmund Leigh and Ellen Louise Coyte, she was raised in Asbury Park and lived most of her life in the shore area. In 1959 she married her late husband, Clarence Hall Johnston residing in Wall Township. Jeanne retired in 1976 after 32 years as a secretary to executive management in NJ Natural Gas Company. She was a member of The Presbyterian Church on the Hill in Ocean, NJ.

Jeanne was predeceased by her husband Clarence Hall Johnston in 1991. She is survived by her nieces, Gail Louise Smith of Spokane, WA, Laura Ellen Guthrie of Olympia, WA and Carol Ruth Huber of Bothell WA, and nephews Jeffrey Coyte of Keysville, VA, and James Coyte of Overland Park, KS. She is also survived by her close friends Joan Purcaro of Spring Lake Heights, NJ, Gary Layton of Interlaken, NJ, and Chase and Rosemary Withrow III of Marietta, GA.

Burial will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 30 at Glendola Cemetery, Wall Township, NJ. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ely Funeral Home, of Neptune, NJ.

Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019
