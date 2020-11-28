Jeanne Linke
Toms River - Jeanne M. Linke, of Toms River, died Wed., Nov. 25 at Complete Care at Green Acres, Toms River. Born in Newark, she lived in Irvington and Clifton prior to moving to Toms River in 1952.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Carl G. Voss Jr. and her second husband, William Linke. Her parents Joseph and Anna Morris are deceased. Jeanne is survived by her children, Carl G. Voss III and his wife Eileen, Joanne Kurilla and her husband, Stephen and Carole Colella; 5 grandchildren, Stephen, Brigida, Gabrielle, Bryan and Kristi and 4 great grandchildren, Michael, Dante, Aiden and Brandon. Also, by her sister Ann Cusano, her nieces and their families.
She was a charter member of the East Dover Fire Company Auxiliary, Gloria Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, Toms River Yacht Club, P.E.O. Chapter AL of Toms River and a member of the Toms River Presbyterian Church for over fifty years. She was involved in the electrical contracting business with her husband and son. She was employed as an Ocean County Freeholder secretary and was an administrative assistant at the Office of Senior Services retiring in 1992.
A graveside service will be held Sat., Dec. 5 at 10am at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
