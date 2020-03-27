|
Jeanne Louise Mott Whitford
1/27/1926-3/26/2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Aunt, Jeanne Whitford. She was truly an amazing woman…loving, funny, creative, and artistically talented.
Jeanne grew up in Caldwell, NJ with her parents and her sister Barbara Smith. Upon graduation from High School, at age 18, she went to work for Curtis Wright in their propeller Division. She was employed as a draftsperson during WWII and continued to work there until her retirement 20+ years later.
She married Roy Whitford, whom she met at Curtis Wright, and together they bought a summer home in Manasquan NJ. Once they retired, they moved to their shore home fulltime. Jeanne lived there for 40 years before moving to Brandy Wine in Pennington, NJ in 2016.
Jeanne was a very active member in the Red Oaks Women's Club of Wall Township for 20 years. She designed their Club Banner as well as all of the covers for their yearly roster booklets.
At 95 years of age, Jeanne retained her great sense of humor, was clear and engaging, and was able to spend quality time with her 3 nieces. She was truly a gift to her family and all who knew her. She will be profoundly missed.
Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, Edwin Mott and Louise Holtslander Mott, her sister Barbara Smith and her husband Roy Whitford, as well as her niece, Cyndi Wilson of Maine and her nephew Kenneth Smith.
Left to cherish her loving memories are her nieces, Kim Smith of Hopewell, NJ and Pam Smithstan, of Sacramento, CA. and her nephew, Don Smith II of Spring Hill, Florida. She is also survived by her great niece, Addi Wilson and great Nephew, Clif Wilson, both of Brunswick,Maine.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Buklad-Merlino Memorial Home, 2141 South Broad Street in Hamilton.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020