Berkeley Twp - Jeanne M. Gialanella age 92 of Berkeley Twp. passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5th at home. Born in Newark, she lived most of her life in Belleville before moving to Berkeley Twp. over 30 years ago. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years Louis and her daughter Lynn Schellhase. She is the loving mother and grandmother of son Victor and his wife Cynthia, grandson Louis Schellhase and his wife Elise, granddaughters Kathryn Folk and her husband Dan, Alicia Gialanella and Rebecca Gialanella, loving great grandmother of 4. Private entombment will take place at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019