Jeanne M. Hayes
Manchester - Jeanne (Genevieve) M. Hayes, 89, of Manchester, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28, at D'Elia Funeral Home in Lakewood, NJ, from 10:00 am to 12:00. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. NJ social distancing guidelines, building attendance capacity, and mask usage will be observed. Following the service, Jeanne will be interred at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
Jeanne grew up in Ashley, PA, the daughter of Verna and Gervase McLaughlin, along with her loving sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Behan. She graduated from St. Leos High School in Ashley, and received her B.S. in Education at Misericordia University, Dallas, PA, followed by her M.A. in Education with a specialization in Guidance and Counseling at Villanova University, Villanova, PA. Jeanne had a love for travel, and taught a year in Berlin, Germany in 1959. When she was not teaching her students, she explored as much of Europe as she could in the fastest cars she could find. Upon returning to the States, she worked as teacher and guidance counselor in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. She never lost her love for teaching - or her appreciation for luxurious cars.
Jeanne married MSGT Joseph J. Hayes in 1962 and they continued their travels together for the next 58 years, from all around the United States, to Japan, and back again. Along the way Jeanne was launched into what she felt was her most important calling: Motherhood. She spent the rest of her life sharing her wisdom, her laughter, her hugs, and her hidden stash of chocolate with her children, her nieces and nephews, and her grandchildren.
Jeanne possessed a wonderful intellectual curiosity and was happiest when engaged in conversational debates about current events, history, books and philosophy. She enjoyed singing and she shared her beautiful voice with choirs and clubs whenever she could find the time. Her warmth and kindness shone brightly, and she was quick to laugh or to make an offhand joke at the end of every conversation so that each day became just a little bit better. Jeanne was that rare confidante who always took the time to listen but who only offered advice when she was asked. She was generous and kind, insightful and gentle, and the calm in a maelstrom. She devoted her life to her family and she will be carried in their hearts forever.
Jeanne is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; her beloved children, Jeff (Cathy) of Arlington, VA; Jan (Dan) of Great Neck, NY; and Joanne of Brick, NJ; her loving sister, Betty; her beloved nieces and nephews; and her grandchildren, Mark, Alex, Amanda, Sam, Nicole, Jack, and Rachel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeanne's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
to support Parkinson's research.