Berkeley Twsp., NJ - Jeanne Taylor Clamp 75, died Thursday, April 23 at Complete Care memory care facility in Berkley township. She was born and raised in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY where she lived until 2000 when she moved to New Jersey with husband David. She was a retired high school English teacher, a published poet, who loved gardening, and a pied piper of children. She was an avid reader of English literature, loved the poetry of E.E. Cummings and enjoyed Celtic music.

Her philosophy was "As I am, As I am, All or not at all"- James Joyce

Jeanne's desire was to be remembered for her silliness,laughter, smiles, confidence, self assurance, dignity, fairness, closeness, hugs, patience, tolerance and most of all the Love for her family.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart David Clamp, sister Jayne Taylor DeGasperi, daughters; Tracy Hokanson and husband Raymond, Laurie Nuccitelli and husband Aaron, Tara Clamp and wife Ana Dalton, Aimee Smith and husband D.J., Nephew/Niece Michael and Morgan DeGasperi and 5 grandchildren; Jaimee Marigliano, Joseph Marigliano, Collin Downey, David and Sylvia Smith.

The arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com. At this time there are no services scheduled. We will resume as a family at a later date to celebrate her amazing life and influence.

In lieu of flowers send donations to Alzheimer's research

https://www.facebook.com/donate/1092229661163067/
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
