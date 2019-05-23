|
|
Jeanne Toman
Colts Neck - Jeanne Toman of Colts Neck passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.
Jeanne was born May 30, 1925 in Chicago to Francis Xavier and Grace Whitwell Guyette.
Jeanne and Arthur established Shadybrook Farm in 1967, where they successfully bred, raised and raced thoroughbred horses. She was a member of both the New Jersey Breeders' Association and the Pennsylvania Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association. She was fond of Monmouth Park and looked forward to the opening day of the season.
She was predeceased by her husband Arthur J. Toman, her parents, her sister Mary J. Guyette, and her brothers Francis X. Guyette and George E. Guyette. She is survived by her children Arthur James Toman Jr. (Janis), Deborah J. Toman and Alicia J. Apsche (William).
Memorial donations may be made to Second Call Thoroughbred Adoption and Placement. PO Box 113, Helmetta, NJ 08828.
A celebration of her life will be held on Monday May 27th 11:30 - 1:00 pm at Monmouth Park, 175 Oceanport Avenue, Oceanport, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 23, 2019