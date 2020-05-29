Jeannette Elizabeth Henig Beyer
Mantoloking - The world was a better place with Jeannette in it. She brought out the best in everyone and appreciated, absorbed and explored the greatest of what life had to offer. A lover of gardening, she envisioned and created her backyard Japanese garden and pond oasis, complete with koi, many turtles (all named Jake), flowing stream and whimsical wooden bridge modeled after Monet's own in Giverny. You could often find Jeannette in her garden, reading poetry or a great work of literature, or with a palette and canvas, creating a beautiful painting of her surroundings, wearing a large sun hat, a colorful flowing dress with a flower clip in her hair - as if she was one of her works come to life.
She was a light unto herself, full of grace and pride, honest and direct to a fault, with utmost etiquette and charm - quick to correct your grammar or posture, never to belittle, but to bring out your best self. Jeannette was also the most giving of compliments and praise of anyone you could know, always accepting and appreciating you as you were, noticing the details in everything good you did or said. Her heart was full of kindness, and full of love, but she wouldn't hesitate to crush you at Scrabble. Those were just the fantastic facets that made her so exceptional, indeed in a class by herself. She was an incredible artist, a poet, and a lover of all the arts, graduating from Georgian Court College with a degree in Fine Art at the age of 55. She was a proud alumnus and generous donor to her alma mater.
Jeannette adored antiques, clothing and jewelry, and always maintained a colorful and refined taste and appearance. She had several variations of her own store, Jeannette's Antiques and Wicker, in Bay Head and Point Pleasant Beach for many years, most recently at the Antique Emporium where she made many great friends. She frequented plays and shows on Broadway, was a patron of the Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan, and also enjoyed performances at the Colony Hotel when staying in Palm Beach, FL.
Jeannette was born in Newark, NJ to Elizabeth and Max Henig in 1938. She had beloved siblings in brothers, Michael and Tom, and sisters, Elaine and Mary. Jeannette met and later fell in love with her adoring husband, Warren Beyer, at Rocco's Pizza, and then later attending church, in Newark. They remained devoted to each other through their 62 years of marriage and raised a beautiful family of five grateful, loving and accomplished children. Jeannette leaves behind son Dwight Beyer and his wife Katy (Bay Head), daughter Jennifer Beyer-Church (Brielle), daughter Kim and husband Art Farren (Wall Township), daughter Ariane and husband Rich Raffetto (Bay Head), and daughter Janine and husband Mike D'Altrui (Sea Girt). She has 13 amazing and bright grandchildren, who carry so many of her creative and intellectual traits: Laura, Julia, Maggie, Warren, Grace, Miles, Claire, Sophia, Gabriella, Alexandra, Angelina, Jacqueline and Gavin. They all cared for and loved her very much.
Jeannette made many special friends at The Atlantic Club in her yoga class and shared a magical trip to Italy with this incredible group. Jeannette loved to explore and experience new things and was able to travel to Ireland, France, England and Italy with her daughters and their families. Jeannette let nothing slow her down and would never accept that she could not do something.
While Jeannette and Warren began raising their children in North Jersey in Towaco and Smoke Rise, the Jersey Shore called out to them, and a vacation spot in Mantoloking quickly became their year-round home - and has been for the last 40 years. Jeannette supported Warren and helped him establish and grow the family insurance agency, Conover Beyer Associates, at which many family members work to this day.
Parishioners of Sacred Heart in Bay Head and members of the Bay Head Yacht Club and Spring Lake Golf Club, Jeannette and Warren enjoyed spending time together, experiencing great food and drink, alone or with family and friends. While she could effortlessly fit in at the finest establishment, in her heart Jeannette always preferred a lively Irish bar with a spirited crowd and a loud din.
While Jeannette was careful with every penny, her generosity knew no limits and she gave abundantly to her college and her favorite charity, The Smile Train. She also gave of her time without reservation, whether teaching art to her grandchildren or listening contently to their accomplishments and interests. Jeannette was the glue and the core of her family, whom she loved more than anything. She is loved beyond words and she will be missed immensely and indefinitely. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Mantoloking - The world was a better place with Jeannette in it. She brought out the best in everyone and appreciated, absorbed and explored the greatest of what life had to offer. A lover of gardening, she envisioned and created her backyard Japanese garden and pond oasis, complete with koi, many turtles (all named Jake), flowing stream and whimsical wooden bridge modeled after Monet's own in Giverny. You could often find Jeannette in her garden, reading poetry or a great work of literature, or with a palette and canvas, creating a beautiful painting of her surroundings, wearing a large sun hat, a colorful flowing dress with a flower clip in her hair - as if she was one of her works come to life.
She was a light unto herself, full of grace and pride, honest and direct to a fault, with utmost etiquette and charm - quick to correct your grammar or posture, never to belittle, but to bring out your best self. Jeannette was also the most giving of compliments and praise of anyone you could know, always accepting and appreciating you as you were, noticing the details in everything good you did or said. Her heart was full of kindness, and full of love, but she wouldn't hesitate to crush you at Scrabble. Those were just the fantastic facets that made her so exceptional, indeed in a class by herself. She was an incredible artist, a poet, and a lover of all the arts, graduating from Georgian Court College with a degree in Fine Art at the age of 55. She was a proud alumnus and generous donor to her alma mater.
Jeannette adored antiques, clothing and jewelry, and always maintained a colorful and refined taste and appearance. She had several variations of her own store, Jeannette's Antiques and Wicker, in Bay Head and Point Pleasant Beach for many years, most recently at the Antique Emporium where she made many great friends. She frequented plays and shows on Broadway, was a patron of the Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan, and also enjoyed performances at the Colony Hotel when staying in Palm Beach, FL.
Jeannette was born in Newark, NJ to Elizabeth and Max Henig in 1938. She had beloved siblings in brothers, Michael and Tom, and sisters, Elaine and Mary. Jeannette met and later fell in love with her adoring husband, Warren Beyer, at Rocco's Pizza, and then later attending church, in Newark. They remained devoted to each other through their 62 years of marriage and raised a beautiful family of five grateful, loving and accomplished children. Jeannette leaves behind son Dwight Beyer and his wife Katy (Bay Head), daughter Jennifer Beyer-Church (Brielle), daughter Kim and husband Art Farren (Wall Township), daughter Ariane and husband Rich Raffetto (Bay Head), and daughter Janine and husband Mike D'Altrui (Sea Girt). She has 13 amazing and bright grandchildren, who carry so many of her creative and intellectual traits: Laura, Julia, Maggie, Warren, Grace, Miles, Claire, Sophia, Gabriella, Alexandra, Angelina, Jacqueline and Gavin. They all cared for and loved her very much.
Jeannette made many special friends at The Atlantic Club in her yoga class and shared a magical trip to Italy with this incredible group. Jeannette loved to explore and experience new things and was able to travel to Ireland, France, England and Italy with her daughters and their families. Jeannette let nothing slow her down and would never accept that she could not do something.
While Jeannette and Warren began raising their children in North Jersey in Towaco and Smoke Rise, the Jersey Shore called out to them, and a vacation spot in Mantoloking quickly became their year-round home - and has been for the last 40 years. Jeannette supported Warren and helped him establish and grow the family insurance agency, Conover Beyer Associates, at which many family members work to this day.
Parishioners of Sacred Heart in Bay Head and members of the Bay Head Yacht Club and Spring Lake Golf Club, Jeannette and Warren enjoyed spending time together, experiencing great food and drink, alone or with family and friends. While she could effortlessly fit in at the finest establishment, in her heart Jeannette always preferred a lively Irish bar with a spirited crowd and a loud din.
While Jeannette was careful with every penny, her generosity knew no limits and she gave abundantly to her college and her favorite charity, The Smile Train. She also gave of her time without reservation, whether teaching art to her grandchildren or listening contently to their accomplishments and interests. Jeannette was the glue and the core of her family, whom she loved more than anything. She is loved beyond words and she will be missed immensely and indefinitely. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.