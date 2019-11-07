Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
View Map
Manalapan - Jeannine Marie LaRocca, 77, of Manalapan, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Jeannine was born in Brooklyn, New York and resided in Barnegat for the past 14 years. Jeannine dedicated her life to children. Her door was always open and she always had room for everyone at the table. Through the years she cared for 30+ children. She was always smiling and beloved by all.

Jeannine was predeceased by parents Joseph and Marguerite; husband Frank; and brother Joseph. She is survived by her daughter Lana and her husband Steve, son Keith and his wife Annaliza, son Matt and his wife Kari, son Danny and his wife Katie, son Chris and his wife Liz, and son Scott and his wife Lora; sister Peg, sister Jerilyn and sister Geraldine and her husband Peter; grandchildren Alli, Julie and her husband Chris, Vincent, Kayla, Michael, Madison, Ashlee, Sean, Isabella and Luke and Great-Grandson Beckham and many nieces & nephews.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Saturday, November 9th, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral service will be held at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to at https://www.stjude.org/ . To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
