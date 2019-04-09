|
|
Jeffrey A. Montanaro
Beachwood - Jeffrey A. Montanaro age 92 of Beachwood passed away Sunday April 7th. He was a World War II Veteran serving in the Navy as a Motor Machinist Mate 3rd Class. Mr. Montanaro was born and raised in Jersey City and has lived in Beachwood for 22 years. He was predeceased by his wife Ann in 2015. Surviving are his son Jeffrey and his wife Janet of South Plainfield, 2 daughters Karen Sweeney are her husband Tom of Brick, Janis Hodges and her husband Andre of Old Bridge, 7 grandchildren Sabina, Marisa, Alexis, Alison, Alicia, Christopher and Kaitlyn, 4 great grandchildren James, Isabelle, Carson and Aurora. Visiting will be Wednesday April 10th from 5-8 pm with a funeral service at 6 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. The burial will held Monday April 15th at 11 am at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, please arrive at the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 am for the procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to , 502 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019