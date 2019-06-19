Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Assumption Church
Deal, NJ
View Map
Jeffrey A. White Obituary
Jeffrey A. White

Ocean Township - Jeffrey A. White, DMD, of Ocean Township, passed away on June 15, 2019 at home.

He was born in Neptune, NJ to the late Harry and Norma (Hope) White. Jeffrey graduated from Randolph-Macon College in Virginia and Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Dentistry. Jeffrey owned his own dental practice for 20 years. He was the captain of Brookdale Community College's Baseball Team and played baseball for Randoloh-Macon College. He served as Captain of Security at Shadow Lake Village. He had a passion for gardening, cooking, woodworking and sports. Most of all, Jeffrey enjoyed making memories with his family and friends. He brought joy to everyone he met with his wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Patricia (Carbone) White, his dear brother Gregory White and his wife Kathleen, his sisters-in-law and their spouses, many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Friday June 21, 2019 from 4 - 8 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Deal on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Jeffrey's memory to The at https://www.kidney.org/donation?promo+MTL000127 and St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 46 Richmond Ave, Deal, NJ 07723.

Please visit Jeffrey's memorial website available at http://www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019
