Jeffrey Alan Martin
Bayville - Jefferey Alan Martin, 41, of Bayville, NJ, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
He was born on August 3, 1978 in Point Pleasant, NJ. Jeffrey was raised in Lakewood, NJ, before moving to Florida. He came back to New Jersey and lived in Bayville since 1999. Jeffrey received his associates degree from Ocean County College. He was a professional painter with Maguire Painting LLC in Bayville, NJ. Jeffrey loved playing Pokémon Go with his son, and he was a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jeffrey was enjoyed fishing and crabbing, and he was a Star Trek and Star Wars enthusiast.
He is survived by his son, Samuel Ray Martin; his parents, Raymond, Sr. and Carol Martin of Bayville; his siblings, Raymond Martin, Jr. and his wife Michelle of Bayville, James Rood of Bayville, Linda Lang of Little Egg Harbor, and Jessica Lentz of Toms River, NJ; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will be Monday March 16, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. His funeral will be conducted on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Laurelton Baptist Church Cemetery in Brick, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/nnvet-jeffs-funeral?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
