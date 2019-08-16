Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Jeffrey Reng
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anselms
Jeffrey B. Reng


1970 - 2019
Jeffrey B. Reng Obituary
Jeffrey B. Reng

Ocean Township - Jeffrey B. Reng, age 49 of Ocean Township, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, suddenly in his sleep. Jeff was born in Neptune, New Jersey, January 9, 1970. Jeff graduated from Mater Dei High School, Middletown, NJ and attended Monmouth University in West Long Branch, NJ. Jeff lit up a room when he walked in. Whatever needed to be done, Jeff would jump in. Whether it was selling hot dogs at the snack bar as president for the Ocean Township High School Marching Band Parents Association; being a soccer coach and referee for the town, especially for his girls and nieces; or helping family and friends with their computers, moving furniture or being the best father ever, Jeff was ready and waiting in the wings with a smile. He was co-owner of Allenhurst Green Garden Center where he met his wife selling her a Christmas tree. He then spent many years in the technology industry and most recently, managed his late father's real estate business.

Jeff is predeceased by his father John Reng (2018).

He is survived by his loving wife Karen, two daughters; Morgan Olivia Reng and Shannon Grace Reng, his mother Jean Reng, three brothers; Jim, Will (wife Nancy), Scott (wife Paige), four nieces; Casandra, Jillian, Emily and Olivia and three nephews; Danny (fiance' Stephanie and son Silas), Connor and Sean.

Visitation Sunday 4-8pm August 18, 2019 Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. Monday a Mass of Christian Burial St. Anselms 10:30am. Interment immediately following, Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 16, 2019
