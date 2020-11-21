Jeffrey Berking
Monroe - Jeffrey P. Berking, 64, of Monroe Township, passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family. Jeffrey was born in Princeton, New Jersey and resided a majority of his life in Monroe Township. He was the owner and operator of Heritage Contracting Company and a master mechanic. Jeff was a passionate motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed spending his free time remodeling classic cars. He emanated a quiet strength, a protective presence, and a never-ending sense of humor. Jeff devoted much of his time to adoring his family and his pups Chloe, Mac, and Molly.
Jeffrey was predeceased by his parents William and Mary, his mother-in-law Ruth Harrold, and his beloved first wife Karin. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his brother William, and his 5 boys: Charlie, Vincent, Travis, Anthony, and Michael. Jeff was also a father-figure to many but especially to Julianna Spence, Richard Fortels, and Colin Lang.
'
Friends and family are invited to visit on Monday, November 23rd, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 24th at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/
or make a donation to the charity of your choice
. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
. In keeping with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.