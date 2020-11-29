Jeffrey J. Goss
Point Pleasant Beach - Jeffrey J. Goss, age 60, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Neptune and raised in Spring Lake, Jeff has resided in Point Pleasant Beach for the last six years.
Jeff worked as a driver for FedEx in Trenton. He was a huge sports fan and was an avid New York Jets and NJ Devils fan. He was also a fan of St. Rose High School in Belmar's sports teams and could be found watching soccer and basketball games long after his oldest kids graduated from high school. He also enjoyed the beach and going on vacations to Disney. Jeff loved Halloween and especially enjoyed taking his kids on haunted hayrides and out mischief night. His greatest joy in life though was his children and grandson and spending time with all of his loving family.
He is predeceased by his mother, Anna Goss.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Katie; his loving children, Amanda Toner and her husband, Clark, Dylan Goss, Elizabeth Goss and Ben Goss; his father, Norman Goss and wife Helen; his siblings, Norman and Kevin Goss and Cindy Burton and her husband, Brad and Debbie Harris; his cherished grandson, Charlie Toner along with many other family and friends.
Viewing will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's RC Church, Point Pleasant Beach. Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jeffrey's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
**Due to Covid 19 restrictions there are capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are mandatory.
