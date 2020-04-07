|
Jeffrey J. Hall
Forked River - Jeffrey John Hall 63, passed away April 3 2020 of the coronavirus at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center resting peacefully.
Jeff was born July 14, 1956 in St. Louis, MO. When he was 7 years old, the family moved to the Ramtown Section of Howell Township.
Jeff was an auto mechanic at the Dodge Dealership in Toms River, where he also lived with and raised his family for over 20 years.
In addition, Jeff helped out and fixed many family, friends and others cars. Jeff could fix just about anything. He was working as an apartment maintenance technician right up until he became ill with Covid-19. Jeff was always on the go and always willing to lend a hand. Jeff was always a great family man who loved his wife & children, grandchildren, brothers, nephews & niece. He had a great sense of humor and loved nature and any and all animals. If you were an injured bird or squirrel, you were sure to be helped if you were lucky enough to be found by Jeff Hall. Jeff grew up in Ramtown and has many friends from there until this day. All of them remember him fondly and all have at LEAST one great Jeff Hall story along with all of his friends that he had in Toms River and everywhere else.
Jeff is predeceased by his parents Willard and Floretta Hall.
Jeff is survived by his former wife Susan (Schlobach) Hall his children and their spouses. Christopher (Mary Beth Sweeney) & Jaclyn (Brian Acheson) & two beloved grandchildren, Justin & Katelyn Hall. He is also survived by his twin brother Greg (Daphne LaFountain), his brother Matt (Diane McCormack), & brother Steve (Gayle Levee). He also was loved by his nephews, Keith & Kevin Hall, Steven Hall Jr. (who recently predeceased him) and niece Stockard LaFountain. He also had two former sister in laws, Tina Hall & Heather Eberlin and cousin John (& Darla) Murphy.
He was loved dearly by his family and friends. Because he was taken too soon by this horrible virus there will be no services at this time. We hope to have a celebration of his life when this is all over.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020