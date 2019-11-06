|
|
Jeffrey Johnson
Hazlet - Jeffrey Johnson, 63 of Hazlet passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 63. Beloved by his family and friends his warmth and love will be missed by all that knew him.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Harry, Joseph, Adam, Greg, and sister Eve.
He leaves behind his daughter Tiffany Johnson, seven brothers, Peter Johnson, Christopher Johnson, David Johnson, Jules Johnson, Johnathan Johnson, Michael Johnson, Jason Johnson, and two sisters, Margaret Johnson, and Eliza Johnson Talamo, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to remember Jeffrey on Saturday, November 9th from 6-8PM with a remembrance service at 8PM in Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Hwy 79 Morganville, NJ. Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.waittfh.com Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019