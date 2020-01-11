|
|
Jeffrey L. Bruce
Mr. Jeffrey L Bruce, son of the late Joseph Lloyd Bruce and Audrey Bruce was born June 11, 1955 in Red Bank, NJ. He graduated Red Bank Regional High School in 1973, studied at The University of Kansas and went on to obtain his degree at Iowa State University.
He established Jeffrey L. Bruce & Company (JBC) in 1986. Mr. Bruce's accomplishments, commitment, and vision are well documented. He received over 80 separate design and leadership awards. The award-winning projects of JBC have been published 150 times. He was licensed to practice in 26 states and served as an invited lecturer, visiting critic, and speaker at over 200 conferences and trade shows. In 1996, Mr. Bruce was elected Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects.
Jeffrey L Bruce is survived by Glenda Bruce loving wife of 31 years. They were married in Kansas City on December 2, 1989.
Jeffrey L Bruce is lovingly remembered by his step mother Marilyn Bruce of Holmdel NJ; mother-in-law Marietta Hamilton of Kansas City; sisters Margaret L Boccabella and Cheryl A Nardone; stepbrother Karl Slay; stepson Troy Smith; nephews Trevor Nardone, Austin Nardone, Colby Slay and niece Jacoly Slay
Two visitations will be held Fri., Jan. 17th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral service Sat., Jan 18th at 10am, all at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St.; Independence, MO 64055.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020