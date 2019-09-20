|
|
Jeffrey L. "Baba" Rosnick
Avon-by-the-Sea - Jeffrey L. Rosnick "Baba", 52, of Avon, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Mr. Rosnick was born in Jamesburg and raised in Monroe Township. He had lived in Avon for the last 28 years. He was a self-employed Information Technology Specialist. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with friends, and he was also a NASA enthusiast, who had attended several space launches. Above all else, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Rosnick was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Josephine Rosnick. He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Mary (Cashman) Rosnick, as well as by his stepdaughters, Sarah and her husband, Manny Moreau, and their daughter, Amina, of Barnegat, and Jessica and her husband, Peter Campbell, of Jackson. Also surviving are his sisters, Victoria Horrocks, of Ewing, Joanne and her husband George Dennis, of Maui, HI, and Janette and her husband Mike Koneski, of Hightstown, as well as nephews and nieces.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2-5 PM. Cremation will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff's memory may be made to , at , or The Jeremy Fund, at www.thejeremyfund.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 20, 2019