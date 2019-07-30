Services
Jeffrey Lee Neandross


1946 - 2019
Jeffrey Lee Neandross Obituary
Jeffrey Lee Neandross

Brick - Jeffrey Lee Neandross, of Brick, NJ and formerly of Shrewsbury, NJ passed away on July 19, 2019. He is survived by his son, Erik Neandross and his wife Mimi; step-children Lyn Ann Finn and her husband Paul, and Scott Geldhauser and his wife Gillen; grandchildren Mateo Neandross, Eli Neandross, Jessica Finn, Michelle Finn, Billy Geldhauser, Tara Geldhauser, and great grandson Jose Suarez III. Jeff was born in Englewood, NJ in 1946 to Merta and Knud Neandross. He attended Ridgefield Memorial High School, Wittenberg University, and Ohio Northern Law School. Following law school, Jeff was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1973 and practiced law in New York City for 46 years, specializing in insurance property and maritime subrogation. Jeff was an avid car buff and race fan, and enjoyed spending time playing golf, fishing, boating and being with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandchild. A survivor of the World Trade Center attacks, he volunteered a great deal of time counseling others in need of assistance and providing pro bono legal services to many within the community. A private memorial will be held for friends and family on Friday, August 2nd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to CPC Healthcare https://www.cpcbehavioral.org/giving.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019
