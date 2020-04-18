Services
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Jeffrey M. Davis Obituary
Toms River - Jeffrey M. Davis, 70, of Toms River, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Jeff was a Professor of Nuclear Medicine at NYU for 25 years. In 2009 he continued his teaching career as an Adjunct Professor of Science at Ocean County Community College. He was born and raised in Queens, New York. He also lived in Centerport, Long Island until moving to Toms River in 2009. Jeff was an academic and loved reading. He also enjoyed the outdoors, spending time fishing and boating and he was a big animal lover and will be missed by his dog Gigi. Jeff was predeceased by his sister Corinne Davis.

He is survived by his wife Deirdre; two sons, Daniel and Declan; Sister-in-law Alison Anderson, brother-in-law Paul Anderson and his nephews Ian and Jakob Anderson.

Due to the current gathering restrictions, services will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National institute of Mental Health would be appreciated. https://www.nimh.nih.gov. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
