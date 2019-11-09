Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Mieloch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Mieloch

Add a Memory
Jeffrey Mieloch Obituary
Jeffrey Mieloch

Neptune City - Jeffrey Mieloch, 48, of Neptune City passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Jeffrey was the owner of Point Pleasant Service Center in Point Pleasant. His two loves in life were working on cars and his daughters.

Jeffrey was predeceased by his siblings Michael and Suzanne. He is survived by his wife, Kathy and two daughters Emily and Samantha. He is also survived by his parents John and Belle Mieloch of North Carolina and siblings, James, Paul of Seaside Park and Steve and his wife Missy of Neptune City and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome to gather on Wednesday, November 13, from 4pm-6pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A funeral service will begin at 6:00pm. Condolences can be sent to ElyFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Download Now