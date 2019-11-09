|
Jeffrey Mieloch
Neptune City - Jeffrey Mieloch, 48, of Neptune City passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Jeffrey was the owner of Point Pleasant Service Center in Point Pleasant. His two loves in life were working on cars and his daughters.
Jeffrey was predeceased by his siblings Michael and Suzanne. He is survived by his wife, Kathy and two daughters Emily and Samantha. He is also survived by his parents John and Belle Mieloch of North Carolina and siblings, James, Paul of Seaside Park and Steve and his wife Missy of Neptune City and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to gather on Wednesday, November 13, from 4pm-6pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A funeral service will begin at 6:00pm. Condolences can be sent to ElyFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019