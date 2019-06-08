Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Manahawkin - Jeffrey Philhower, 53 of Manahawkin, NJ passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Born in Orange, NJ Jeffrey was a lifetime resident of Manahawkin. Jeff worked for the Public Works of Stafford Township and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved reading, watching movies, gardening, walking, riding his bike, searching for items with his metal detector and sports.

He is survived by his beloved children Alyssa Percoco of Conway, SC and Joseph Philhower of Tuckerton, NJ, mother Bunny Philhower, brother Richard Philhower, brother Eric Philhower, sister Lisa Philhower, brother Scott Philhower and sister MaryBeth Philhower. Jeffrey was predeceased by his father Stanley Philhower.

Visitation will be held on Monday June 10, 2019 from 7-9 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be mailed to the Adopt-a-Tree Program at Attn: Bridget Haldenwang 260 East Bay Ave Manahawkin, NJ 08050

For condolences please go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 8, 2019
