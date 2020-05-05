Jeffrey Popowski
Middletown - It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey Popowski, of Middletown, announce his passing on April 30th at Jersey Shore Medical.

Jeff was born in Sayreville and grew up in Holmdel. He settled in Middletown in 2002. He worked in the field of accounting at various companies, most recently for Plymouth Rock Assurance since 2017. He was a proud alumni of Holmdel High School and of the University of South Carolina. Jeff was an avid NY Mets fan, as well as a South Carolina Gamecocks fan. He enjoyed golfing with his friends and listening to music; but his greatest sense of enjoyment came from time spent with his son and with his wife.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Stacy, and his son, Thomas. He is also survived by his mother, Isabelle Popowski, of Holmdel, his sister Dawn Innocente and her husband, Joe, and their children, Michael and Tommy, of Egg Harbor Township, his sister Holly Rogers and her husband, Ken, and their children, Kenny and Kirk, of Colts Neck, and his aunt Cathy Berlingieri and her husband Auggie of South Amboy. He is predeceased by his father, Fred Popowski, and his maternal grandparents, Jim and Claire Barrese.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff's memory may be made to JDRF.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

We will always carry his memory in our hearts.

To leave a message of condolence please visit Jeffrey's page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
