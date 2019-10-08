Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
Belmar, NJ
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Resources
Jeffrey Shelly Obituary
Jeffrey Shelly

Ocean Twp. - Jeffrey Shelly, 52, of Ocean Twp., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Mr. Shelly was born and raised in Long Branch and had lived in Ocean Twp. for 20 years. He was a 1984 graduate of Long Branch High School. He was employed as a System Architect for Munich Reinsurance for 14 years and enjoyed photography and computers.

Mr. Shelly was predeceased by his parents, George Shelly and Sheila (Stein) Bunce, and by his father-in-law, John Sharkey. He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Tricia (Sharkey), their triplets, Tara, John and Liam Shelly, and his daughter, Amanda Keefe. Also surviving are his grandmother, Bea Stein, his aunt, Marilyn Dodge, his mother-in-law, Marguerite "Rita" Sharkey, his sisters-in-law, Susan Spaschak, and Colleen Duffy and her husband Eugene, as well as a nephews and nieces.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4-8 PM. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10 AM. Immediately following Mass, everyone may gather at the funeral home for a brief prayer at 11:30 AM, followed by a procession to St. Anne Cemetery, where interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff's memory may be made to the Shelly Children Educational Fund, at name/address, etc. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
